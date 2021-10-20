Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of Belden worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Belden by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Belden by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,524,000 after acquiring an additional 95,305 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 94,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDC opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.47. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

Several research firms have commented on BDC. Canaccord Genuity raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

