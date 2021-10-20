Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,447 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Grocery Outlet worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $205,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

