Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,697 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.11% of Worthington Industries worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

