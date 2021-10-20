Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.05% of Kornit Digital worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

KRNT opened at $152.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.94 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day moving average is $121.42. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $164.22.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.