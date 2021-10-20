Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,011 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.45% of Cellectis worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellectis alerts:

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.37. Cellectis S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

CLLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.