Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,064 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of Washington Federal worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

