Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 5,028 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.60% of Capital Southwest worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715 over the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSWC shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $612.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $28.33.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

