Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of Coeur Mining worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $118,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.