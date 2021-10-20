Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.36% of Nabors Industries worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NBR opened at $125.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.28.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

