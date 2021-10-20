Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,013 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.08% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of WWE opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.