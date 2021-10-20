Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,612 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 732.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

