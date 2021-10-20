Legal & General Group Plc Sells 14,536 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of Triumph Bancorp worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,952 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $10,925,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 222,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 100,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 94.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 596.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.85.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $110.13. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

