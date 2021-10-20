Legal & General Group Plc Sells 16,109 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,109 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.12% of Energizer worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Energizer by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 400,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after buying an additional 196,714 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Energizer by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Energizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 784,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,713,000 after buying an additional 29,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 286.69 and a beta of 1.19. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

