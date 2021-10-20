Legal & General Group Plc Sells 19,261 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,971 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 19,261 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Yelp worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 99.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 20.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YELP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

YELP opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 175.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

