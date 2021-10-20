Legal & General Group Plc Sells 21,678 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of CTS worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CTS by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 194,749 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.69.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen downgraded CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

