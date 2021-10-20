Legal & General Group Plc Sells 25,785 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,785 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of S&T Bancorp worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 186.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 213.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 165,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 54,759 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.