Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,295 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.16% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

LGND opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.73.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

