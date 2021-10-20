Legal & General Group Plc Sells 46,066 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,066 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of Cytokinetics worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at $198,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,185 shares of company stock worth $1,200,561 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

