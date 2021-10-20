Legal & General Group Plc Sells 6,154 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.13% of CorVel worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $173.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average of $140.86. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $203,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $384,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,807 in the last ninety days. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

