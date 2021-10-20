Legal & General Group Plc Sells 63,745 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,745 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.26% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

