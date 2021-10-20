Legal & General Group Plc Sells 84,724 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.31% of NOW worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth $913,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NOW by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NOW by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 182,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NOW by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,566,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 196,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

A number of research firms have commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

