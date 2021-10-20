Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,559 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average of $113.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

