Legal & General Group Plc Sells 9,492 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of The Children’s Place worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth about $95,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

PLCE stock opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.56. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

