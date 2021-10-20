Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,618 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of REGENXBIO worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

