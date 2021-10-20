Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.16% of USANA Health Sciences worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

