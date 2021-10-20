Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of Inter Parfums worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.91. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

