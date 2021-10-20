Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,043 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Meta Financial Group worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,556 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after buying an additional 61,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,801 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 61,892 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

