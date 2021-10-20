Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,930 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.38% of The GEO Group worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 284,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 158.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,242 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 98.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 832,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 73,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

