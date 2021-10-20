Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,001 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KAR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 767.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 325,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 287,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 150,366 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 266.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,662,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,595 shares during the period.

KAR stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

