Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of ArcBest worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest stock opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

