Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.31% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at $222,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $909.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $544.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.47%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,584 shares of company stock worth $197,790. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

