Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,919 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.69% of Legato Merger worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger in the second quarter worth $4,192,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger in the second quarter worth $5,785,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger in the second quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Legato Merger in the second quarter worth $3,029,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $184,828.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LEGO opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.93.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

