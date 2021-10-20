Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Leggett & Platt worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 672,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,910,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

