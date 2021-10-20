Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Trading 47.1% Higher

Shares of Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) traded up 47.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.75 and last traded at 0.75. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.51.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.66.

Legion Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGCP)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Legion Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legion Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.