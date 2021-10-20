Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.14.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Lemonade stock opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lemonade by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Lemonade by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lemonade by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

