LendingClub (LC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. LendingClub has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,773 shares of company stock worth $642,300. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LendingClub stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of LendingClub worth $20,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.