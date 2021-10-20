LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.33

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 31851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,773 shares of company stock valued at $642,300. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after acquiring an additional 590,721 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

