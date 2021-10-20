Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0015

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 34% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $1.21 million and $7,356.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,919.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.96 or 0.06254541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.05 or 0.00314090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.15 or 0.00981726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00084085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.90 or 0.00398821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.69 or 0.00265000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.68 or 0.00254367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.