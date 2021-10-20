Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman Sells 33,333 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 33,333 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $826,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,179. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.