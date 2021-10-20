Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.430-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,965 shares of company stock worth $3,571,942. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.