Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.430-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.77.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,965 shares of company stock worth $3,571,942. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.