LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT) Shares Up 0.2%

LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.34. 372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.