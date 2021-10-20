Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
