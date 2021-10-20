Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

