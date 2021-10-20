Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 69.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $1,526,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 658.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after buying an additional 576,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 879.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 449,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

LI stock opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.50 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

