Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.49

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 75354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 215.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $129,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

