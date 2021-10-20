Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC decreased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 559,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 739,271 shares during the period. Life Storage comprises approximately 1.1% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.71% of Life Storage worth $60,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at $151,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.86. 520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $129.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.73.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 86.65%.

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.13.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

