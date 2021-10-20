Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.79 million and $310,083.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00003855 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.00 or 0.00314656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.