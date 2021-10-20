Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Trading Down 1.4%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$117.78 and last traded at C$118.47. 309,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 745,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$120.19.

A number of research firms have commented on LSPD. CIBC lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$132.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of C$17.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.63.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

