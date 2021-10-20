Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). Liminal BioSciences reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMNL shares. HC Wainwright lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. 819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.