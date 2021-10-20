Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $808.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to post sales of $808.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $786.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $826.20 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $668.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.30. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $143.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

